ASU Football: Sun Devils gain Texas defensive back Joseph Albright in class of 2025

The recruit class of 2025 has gained yet another secondary player from the Lone Star State in defensive back Joseph Albright. Albright, a Houston native, chose Arizona State on Monday after gardening a relationship with defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington.

This is the second defensive back in the class of 2025 to come from the Houston area in the matter of two days. For the Sun Devils, the ‘Texas2Tempe’ pipeline has resulted in two commitments since the announced move to the Big 12 in 2024.

They Say Texas2Tempe huh ? Well let’s do it #Forksup pic.twitter.com/TWHKvhEPQV — Joseph “jojo” Albright (@josephalbright0) August 7, 2023

Albright is listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and is most comfortable in the defensive back position. As a freshman at Aldine Eisenhower High School, Albright was a two-way player with carries from the backfield. Transferring to Westfield High School before his junior year, Albright was utilized as a safety, kick returner and sparingly in the backfield as a pass catcher and half back.

Albright is a physical safety, often playing bigger than his listed height and weight. Capable of making open field tackles, Albright’s tape consists of flying from a deep safety position to make tackles and plug holes. A heavy hitter that plays with speed is what Carrington will get out of Albright come 2025.

Albright received offers from Houston, Sam Houston State, Arkansas and TCU. Although Albright has yet to take a visit to ASU, the 2025 recruit made his commitment with trust in Carrington and head coach Kenny Dillingham’s vision for the future of football in Tempe.

The move to the Big 12 has ramifications for the recruiting scene in ways that we have to see, however one thing is for certain, ‘Texas2Tempe’ is a viable recruiting facet to the Sun Devil’s effort for the foreseeable future.