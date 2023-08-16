ASU Football: Former ASU RB signs with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked former Sun Devil running back Xazavian Valladay. Valladay, who was not invited to the NFL combine but initially signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, has signed a one-year contract after clearing waivers.

Valladay led the Pac-12 conference with rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (18) while coming in second in rushing yards (1,192) and yards from scrimmage (1,481) during the 2022 season.

Before ASU, Valladay spent years at Wyoming and has racked up 5,339 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdowns in 52 college games.

As a dynamic back, the Texans inked Valladay after the draft, with a guarantee of $175,000 — the equivalent of a sixth round pick signing. His age may have played a factor is him not being drafted as he turned 25 in July (ripe for a draft pick).

Despite this, Valladay racked up eight yards off four carries in Houstons against the New England Patriots during week one of the preseason. Houston waived him days later.

Now, Valladay is participating in Latrobe during Steelers training camp and introducing his speed and agility to the formidable defense while making his case for a 53-man roster spot between Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland.

The Steelers host Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. MST.