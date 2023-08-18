ASU Football: 2023 Season Prediction

Week 5: Arizona State vs. California

Coming off its first loss of the season against USC, Arizona State will look to rebound over Cal. While Cal has been one of the weaker programs in the Pac-12, ASU has struggled against the Bears. The Sun Devils and Bears have split the series 17-17 all-time with ASU 4-6 in the last 10 matchups. However, ASU has a two-game win streak in the series.

Arizona State, despite its impressive 3-1 start under first year coach Kenny Dillingham, will fall short against Cal. This has the set up as one of those games ASU is capable of pulling away, but stumbles and leaves California with a close, sour loss.

As the season approaches, ASU is still figuring out who will step up as the starting quarterback, leaving questions about how the team will gel and if whoever clears as the starter, can maintain that position while establishing chemistry.

While Cal (4-8) and ASU (3-9) has similar records, this matchup will be one to follow up on as the time approaches.

ASU 23, Cal 33

ASU is now 3-2 and will host Colorado week 6.