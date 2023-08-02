ASU Football: Big 12, Big Ten talks heating up between current Pac-12 programs

Since Tuesday, talks of Pac-12 teams departing have the conference on the verge of a collapse, and now talks have progressed between both Arizona schools and Utah for a deal that would land them with the Big-12.

However, it comes down to who can make the deal before the door closes at its 16 program capacity. Arizona State and Arizona both appeal to the Pac-12 for various qualities, and geographically, it makes sense. Although, as of now, there is only speculation of a package including ASU, Arizona and Utah.

The Arizona Board of Regents announced on Wednesday that they will meet Thursday night (Aug. 3), with Arizona State and ASU President Michael Crowe. Any decision for Arizona programs to leave for the Big-12 could come as soon as Friday, Aug. 4.

Meanwhile, The Big ten is considering poaching Oregon and Washington if the conference chooses to expand to 18 teams and would look to add Cal and Stanford if it chooses to move up to 20 teams.

Much of the turmoil from Pac-12 programs stems from its media rights and revenue. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff presented an Apple TV+ subscription streaming service for his members, but with only $20 million per school. For reference, the Big Ten offers a minimum of $50 million with streaming through major networks such as Fox, CBS and NBC.

Speculation is that Arizona State, Arizona and Utah will join the Big-12, leaving the Big Ten — to make a push for Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Cal and Stanford.