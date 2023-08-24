ASU Basketball: Sun Devils add former NBA scout Greg Lansing to coaching staff

TEMPE, Ariz.— On Friday, Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley hired Greg Lansing, a long-time Indiana State men’s basketball head coach and former NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. Lansing will become special assistant to Hurley for the 2023-24 season. Often gathering film, analyzing player development and conducting recruitment strategy within the team, it is likely that Lansing works side by side with Hurley in those categories at ASU.

Lansing’s been involved with the Indiana State men’s basketball program since 2006, including 11 seasons where he was head coach. The Sycamores qualified for postseason tournaments four times under Lansing, which featured a 2010 NCAA Tournament appearance, a 2012 College Basketball Invitational appearance as well as NIT tournament appearances in 2013 and 2014. Under Lansing, the Sycamores went 181- 164, giving Lansing the second most career head coaching wins in Indiana State program history.

In his first year as head coach, Lansing led Indiana State to a 20-14 record and a Missouri Valley Conference title, qualifying the Sycamores for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

Across an eleven year span, Lansing and the Sycamores took down a school-record five nationally ranked opponents. In 2013, Indiana State shocked No. 14 Wichita State at home with a 68-55 win. Two weeks later, the Sycamores defeated No. 13 Creighton 76-57 at home, the highest ranked opponent to lose to Indiana State since the Sycamore joined the MVC in 1976.

Lansing holds the most MVC wins in program history with 91. His 99 career league and tournament victories are third most in program history as well.

After Indiana State did not renew his contract in 2021, Lansing has been serving as a scout for the Sixers. Evaluating talent and scheme, Lansing offers coaching experience at the collegiate level across more than 11 years as head coach as well as the experience as an evaluator at the professional level, which is a valuable combination of qualifications for assisting Hurley in his first year of a two-year contract extension.