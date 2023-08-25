ASU Hockey: Mastrosimone signs professional contract with Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate

TEMPE, Ariz. — Senior forward Robert Mastrosimone has signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies. The former Boston University transfer played one season for Arizona State hockey and led the team in goals, assists, points, face-off percentage and shots last season.

In 38 games played, Mastrosimone compiled 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points. Mastrosimone also led the Sun Devils in power play production throughout the year. His four goals and six assists for 10 points powered the ASU man-advantage, leading in all categories. He also led the forward lines recording 31 shots blocked across 29 games.

News | We've signed forward Robert Mastrosimone to a one-year AHL contract. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) August 20, 2023

Perhaps Mastrosimone’s greatest moment as a Sun Devil came in a game-winning overtime goal against No. 2 ranked Minnesota at Mullet Arena, a program altering win in the young history of Sun Devil hockey.

Drafted 54th overall in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Mastrosimone’s draft rights belonged to the Detroit Red Wings while playing at Boston. Through three seasons as a Terrier, Mastrosimone played in 83 games totaling 50 points.

Mastrosimone’s rights were not extended by the Red Wings and expired on August 15. Upon becoming a free-agent, immediate attention from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs according to sources.

Mastrosimone’s combination of quickness and high motor pairs well despite his smaller frame, being 5-foot-11, 175-pounds. However, his quick drag release pairs well with his hands as an elite youth goal scorer that hasn’t quite panned out as he has aged. The 22-year-old has plenty of ice time to offer as a young prospect to a franchise.

The Maple Leafs took a chance on the former Sun Devil on Sunday where Mastrosimone will join the Marlies. The Marlies franchise has produced some of the Maple Leafs young talent of recent years such as Timothy Lilijegren, Jake Muzzin, Williams Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Nicholas Robertson.

Mastrosimone will hope to join that pipeline through an AHL deal worth a single year.