ASU Football: Where to watch ASU season-opener

Arizona State opens the 2023 college football season against Southern Utah University at Mountain America Stadium at 7 p.m. MST.

Arizona State registered a 3-9 season in 2022 and will start the new season under coach Kenny Dillingham with the self-imposed bowl ban placed by Athletic Director Ray Anderson and President Michael Crow.

Bookmakers currently has the O/U of ASU for the season at 4.5, with the favorite at -122. The Sun Devils hold the 16th hardest-ranked schedule based off opponents win totals from 2022.

The last matchup between ASU and Southern Utah was in 29021, when ASU sealed a 41-14 win. ESPN gives ASU a 96% chance to win over Southern Utah in week 1.

Pac-12 Network will air the game on Sling TV, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Vidgo, Dish, and other select television providers.