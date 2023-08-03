ASU Football: Sun Devil Athletics strikes naming rights deal with Mountain America Credit Union

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona State Sun Devils athletics department and Mountain America Credit Union have officially finalized a 15-year naming rights deal, the school announced Wednesday.

Included in the deal will be the name change of Sun Devil Stadium to Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. In one of the largest naming rights deals in collegiate sports, Mountain America Credit Union will be at the forefront of ASU athletics and provide support for an athletic department that fields over 1,000 members across the university.

This is one of the most important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand,” said Arizona State University President Michael Crow. “We are grateful for Mountain America’s investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This pathway creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today’s changing environment.”

The partnership will include many avenues for Mountain America to support the local community, university and student-athletes of ASU. For every field goal made at the newly named Mountain America Stadium, Mountain America Credit Union will donate $250 to the Sun Devil Club, the main 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to the student-athletes of Arizona State University.

ASU and Sun Devil Athletics, in partnership with @MountainAmerica & @oakviewgroup, are excited to announce the naming of Mountain America Stadium, Home of the Sun Devils.



We enthusiastically thank and welcome MACU and look forward to many memories to come. — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 2, 2023

Also in the deal will be a shoe donation program established by Mountain America Credit Union to help the local Tempe community, a scholarship agreement for men’s and women’s sports that will provide up to $20,000, with $10,000 to each, financial education programs specially catered for student-athletes as well as an internship program for student-athletes.

The deal was brokered by Oak View Group (OVG), a global sports and entertainment company founded in 2015. OVG oversees many professional and collate sports facilities including Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken,) ABS Arena (New York Islanders,) Moody Center (University of Texas, Austin Longhorns,) Acrisure Arena (American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds) as well as other stadiums and arena in the United Kingdom, Brazil and Canada.

Other college football stadium deals that were brokered by OVG in the past include Maryland’s SECU Stadium and Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

ASU’s partnership with Mountain America Credit Union comes at the time when other PAc-12 opponents have recently changed names as well. These include United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (USC) in 2019, Gesa Field at Martin Stadium (Washington State) in 2021 and Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium (Washington) in 2015.