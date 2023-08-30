ASU Volleyball: Devil’s start 2023 season undefeated

The Sun Devil’s Women’s Volleyball team has started its 2023 season 3-0, completing sweeps in every match of the Florida Gulf Coast University invitational. The Devils faced Florida Gulf Coast, St. John’s and Ole Miss during the tournament.

In the first match in the JJ Van Niel era for ASU, the Devils front line delivered a blistering .493 hitting percentage — a program record — against Florida Gulf Coast as Arizona State swept in dominating fashion, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19. The previous record of .471 was set in 2021.

With JJ Van Niel’s first match victory, first-year ASU coaches are now 7-1 all-time in debut matches, and now up to five in a row.

Junior outside Geli Cyr led the team with 16 kills, setting a new personal best. Senior hitter Marta Lavinska also recorded double-digit kills with 13. With her performance, she extended her streak of double-digit kills in matches to 13 dating back to the 2022 season. Levinska also led the team in aces with four.

This was Arizona State’s first ever meeting with FGCU.

On Saturday, ASU completely shut down the St. John (NY) offense, holding the Red Storm’s offense to incredible .054 hitting percentage and 21 errors. ASU registered 12 blocks and a .382 hitting percentage en rout to its 21-11, 21-17, 21-10 win.

On the final day of the tournament, the Devils stayed the course and swept Ole Miss, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13, and being crowned as FGCU tournament champions. The win also secured Arizona State’s first 3-0 start to a season since 2019 and first time starting a season with three consecutive sweeps since 2017.

Levinska was named team MVP for recording 11 kills, six digs, four blocks and three aces in the final match. After her impressive weekend, she extended her streak of double-digit kills to 15. Cyr delivered for the Devils as well, showcasing a match-high 14 kills on a .429 hitting percentage.

The Devils front row against held their opponent to a subpar hitting percentage (.106) and held all three of their opponents to under 20 points in each set through the weekend.

ASU will prepare for the Borderland Invitational from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.