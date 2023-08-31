ASU Football: ASU and Southern Utah in weather delay

TEMPE, Ariz. — A sudden and heavy monsoon swept through Mountain America Stadium prompting players and fans to clear the field and seek cover before the second half could resume. The second half of the Arizona State versus Southern Utah University season opener will resume at 10 p.m. at the earliest, pending weather conditions.

Weather is clearing slowly, so the third quarter should kick off within 65-75 minutes.

Midway through the second quarter with ASU leading SUU 14-7, a wall of wind and thick dust engulfed Mountain America Stadium. ASU managed to find the end zone in the final seconds before half, extending its lead to 21-7. By then, visibility and air quality was abysmal. Sheets of sideways rain, copious amounts of lightning and gusts of wind ensued, ushering players back into the locker room and fans to cover minutes before the second half could resume.