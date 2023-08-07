ASU Football: ASU dismisses transfer LB Juwan Mitchell

TEMPE, Az — Tennessee Volunteers transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell has been dismissed by ASU coaches after an incident during practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, according to reports. Mitchell, who was expected to vill the void at linebacker and bring versatility to the second level of the defense, is now on the move again after just one week of camp.

Mitchell, entering his sixth year of eligibility, registered 48 tackles and an interception while playing a key role in the Volunteers’ SEC-leading defense and Capital One Orange Bowl victory over the Clemson Tigers in 2022. Prior to his stint with the Tigers, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker led Texas in tackles in 2020 and has a combined 21 starts between the two programs.

Coach Kenny Dillingham arrived in Tempe with a plan to create a healthy and disciplined culture, which he firmly believes propels the program into a positive direction. Exactly what Mitchell did during practice to get him dismissed has not been released publicly, but it is also not the first report of Dillingham dismissing a player during practice.

Defensive back Isiah Johnson was dismissed from practice days earlier. It is also unclear what prompted the early exit.

The Devils are now faced with a scarce linebacker room, but expect Will Shaffer and Travion Brown to step up in his role.