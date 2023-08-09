ASU Football: Devils land first recruit since move to Big 12

The Sun Devils, who already have a deep recruiting class from Texas, have landed the first recruit since announcing the move to the Big 12. Defensive back Joseph Smith announced on Saturday that he would be making the trek to Tempe, further establishing the Texas to Tempe pipeline.

Smith had offers from Houston, Kansas and Utah, but ultimately chose Arizona State due to his connection with cornerbacks coach and Houston native Bryan Carrington.

Smith said he is versatile enough to play both defensive back and safety and at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, he fits the role perfectly. In 2022, Smith created plays on both defense and special teams for Legacy the School of Sport Sciences out of Spring, Texas.

He registered 78 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and seven interceptions — two returned for scores.

On special teams, Smith returned two punts for scores and one kickoff.

Arizona State’s recruiting through Big 12 territory hasn’t hindered them prior, but now in the conference, it has certainly helped encourage for visits and interest for the program. So far Smith is the first defensive recruit for the class of 2025.