ASU Football: Emmit Bohle to miss remainder of 2023 season

Arizona State offensive lineman Emmit Bohles suffered a season-ending leg injury on the Sun Devil’s opening drive against Oklahoma State at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

Bohles went down grabbing at his left leg before training staff came out and evaluated his situation. He was down for roughly five minutes before an air cast was applied and the cart was brought out. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound graduate student will miss the remainder of the season, with a broken left leg, per coach Kenny Dillingham.

Arizona State now has five of its top eight lineman down or compromised, further stressing its already depleted unit, creating more problems for first-year quarterback Jaden Rashada as ASU is still finding itself on offense.

ASU’s offensive line was a serious question heading into the season and it is deteriorating by the week.

ASU will attempt to fill the holes in Week 3 as ASU hosts Fresno State in the third game of its four-game home stand to open the season.