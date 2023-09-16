ASU Football: Where and what to know ahead of Fresno State vs Arizona State

The undefeated Fresno State Bulldogs head to the desert Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MST at Mountain America Stadium. The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off a double-overtime victory over CS Eastern Washington. Both of Fresno State’s wins have come by a combined four points this season.

Arizona State (1-1) is looking to hand Fresno State its first loss while coming off a loss of its own. The Sun Devils suffered their first loss last week to future Big 12 conference Oklahoma State, 27-15.

The last match up between the two programs came in 2018 when Fresno State bested ASU in the Las Vegas Bowl, 31-20.

Sports books have the Bulldogs at -3, with the O/U set at 50.5. The money line is set for Fresno State -154, ASU +130.

Arizona State held onto a five point lead in the second half versus the Cowboys, but were shut out in the second half. ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said the staff will work on being more creative to open up the run game with the injury-riddled offensive line. Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, who started the first two games for the Sun Devils, is out tonight with injury, so veteran Trenton Bourguet will get the starting nod while Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne will remain backup. Pyne recently returned to practice as being sidelined by a hamstring injury during training camp in August.