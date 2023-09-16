ASU Football: Halftime report, Sun Devils trail Fresno State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Trying to gain some traction before heading into Pac-12 conference play, Arizona State welcomed an undefeated Fresno State team in Week 3 in hopes to get back on track. With fresh faces in the lineup, the opportunity for a new look for the Sun Devils laid ahead of first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham in this matchup.

What should have been a game filled with potential for an improved offense, the first half against Fresno State quickly turned into a showcase of the weakness and improvements that still need to be made for an inexperienced Sun Devil football team. The first half was all Bulldogs as Fresno State headed into the halftime locker room with a 16-0 lead.

The Sun Devils gave away the first half to Fresno State with an onslaught of turnovers. Both Bourguet and sophomore Notre Dame transfer quarterback Drew Pyne combined for four turnovers in the half, resulting in nine points for the Bulldogs.

From beginning to end, the ASU offense struggled to gain any momentum. The Sun Devil’s biggest play was a 24-yard reception from Pyne to junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger that resulted in an eventual turnover on downs from their 2-yard line.

The lone bright spot for the Sun Devils came on the defensive end, as senior defensive back Ro Terrence had two of the four Arizona State sacks.

Arizona State will try and slow the momentum of the Bulldogs in the second half down by 16 points.