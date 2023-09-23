ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils undefeated season continues

The Sun Devil’s women’s volleyball team is off to a historically great start to 2023 season, the programs 50th anniversary season. The lady Devil’s hold a 13-0 record — third best in program history — while only dropped three of the 42 total sets played (39-of-42).

Arizona State competed in the Florida Gulf Coast University Invitational, Borderland Invitational, Lumberjack Classic and Beale Street Challenge before conference play. The Devil’s started the season sweeping all three opponents in the FGCU Invitational, then winning the Borderland Invitational after besting UTEP, San Francisco and New Mexico State in four sets each.

The lady Devils then swept Northern Arizona University, Boise State and Stephen F. Austin in the Lumberjack Classic and Memphis, Little Rock and Southern Miss in the Beale Street Challenge.

Arizona State opened its conference play by hosting the rival Arizona Wildcats in the first-ever match held at Mullet Arena in Tempe in front of a sold-out crowd. ASU completed its seventh consecutive sweep after defeating Arizona (25-22, 25-21, 25-15). This was Arizona State’s first win over Arizona since the 2020-21 season and the Sun Devil’s first home win over rival Arizona since 2019.

The strong defense by Arizona State has been instrumental to the programs strong start. The Devils are holding opponents to just .135 hitting percentage while limiting errors on serve receive, allowing less than one ace per set on average.

Marta Levinska leads the team in kills (178) and service aces (24) on the season and Mary Schroll leads the team in digs (150).

Arizona State continues conference play against Washington with the 50th season anniversary celebration on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.