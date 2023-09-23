ASU Football: What to know ahead of USC vs ASU

For the fourth and final game of the Arizona State Sun Devil’s four-game home-stand to open the 2023 season, the No. 5 USC Trojans come to the desert. This will be the last meeting between the two storied programs as conference rivals as ASU is joining the Big 12 for 2024 and USC the Big Ten.

ASU (1-3) is coming off a historic 29-0 loss to Fresno State while USC (3-0) last beat Stanford In Week 2, 56-10, before its bye. USC leads the all-time series 24-14, and won the last match up 42-25 in Los Angeles in 2022.

Arizona State holds a +2500 Money line with the spread set at 34.5. The O/U for points is set at 62.5.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MST at Mountain America Stadium.