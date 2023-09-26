ASU Football: Quarterback Trenton Bourguet named starter for Week 5

Veteran quarterback Trenton Bourguet is taking another ride on the quarterback carousel after Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham named him the starter for Week 5 when the Sun Devils travel to Cal.

Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, who made his first start as a Sun Devil against No. 5 USC, was ruled out for the “near future” by Dillingham. Pyne is dealing with multiple injuries, adding to the lengthy injury list the Sun Devils face early in the season. He came in in relief against Fresno State, but became ruled out after a muscle injury.

Bourguet will be the third quarterback to start in for ASU and is the fourth to get snaps through the 2023 season. Bourguet started Week 3 against Fresno State, but aggravated his ankle and was replaced Pyne and redshirt sophomore Jacob Conover.

Bourguet took over for former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones against Washington. He threw 15-for-21 and 182 yards in relief of the injured Jones and is the last ASU quarterback to beat Washington.

Bourguet registered just 47 yards with one interception off 75 percent completion (6-for-8) before suffering injury against Fresno State.

Dillingham said Bourguet’s arm “looks fresh” and will be ready to go as the Sun Devil’s face the Golden Bears with noon kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 30.