ASU Football: What to know ahead of Cal

Sun Devils travel for first time this season

By AndrewLwowski
/ new
NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Cal at Arizona State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils will make the first road trip of the 2023 season as they head to Cal for the final Pac-12 meeting. The Golden Bears (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) currently lead the all-time series, 18-17, giving the Sun Devils (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) an opportunity to tie the series before the the conference splits for 2024.

Arizona State is coming off a 42-28 loss to USC while Cal is coming off 59-32 loss to Washington.

Cal is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between the two programs. ASU has won the last two in the series, including the latest matchup in 2019 when the Sun Devil’s won, 24-17, in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are 6-10 against Cal when playing on the road (11-8 when in Tempe).

The Golden Bears are 12.5-point favorites at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. The Over/Under is currently set at 48, with the money line at -110 in favor of Cal.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST and will be televised through Pac-12 Network.

