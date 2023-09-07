ASU Basketball: Sun Devils’ men’s basketball reveal non-conference schedule

The Arizona State men’s basketball team has announced its non-conference opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The non-conference slate is packed with four neutral site games, five non-conference home games played at Desert Financial Arena as well as two road non-conference games.

Nov. 8 vs. Mississippi State in Barstool Classic

The Sun Devils will begin their 2023-24 campaign in Chicago, Illinois taking on SEC opponent Mississippi State in the Barstool Sports Invitation at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be played from Wintrust Arena and will be exclusively broadcasted on Barstool.tv.

Nov. 11 vs. Texas Southern

ASU will open its home non-conference with a matchup against Texas Southern, a surging basketball program with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances in their history. The Tigers have won the SWAC conference three straight years, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Texas Southern comes to Tempe after beating the Sun Devils 66-67 in double overtime in Houston, Texas last season.

Nov. 16 vs UMASS Lowell

In the first meeting between the two programs, the Sun Devils will play UMASS Lowell for the on Nov. 16 at home before heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for the program’s second neutral site series of games.

Nov. 23-24 vs. BYU, NC State/ Vanderbilt in Vegas Showdon

Arizona State will participate in the 2023 Vegas Showdown from Nov. 23-24 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, broadcasted on ESPN 2. The four team field will feature NC State, Vanderbilt and BYU.

On Nov. 23, ASU will square off against BYU in the opening round of two semifinal games to be played that night. Both the championship and consolation games will be played the following day on Nov. 24 with Arizona State playing either NC State or Vanderbilt.

The Sun Devils will then return home for a stretch of non-conference opponents in Sam Houston, San Francisco and Southern Methodist.

Nov. 29 vs. Sam Houston State

The Bearkats of Sam Houston featured a 26-8 team that saw its program’s second NIT Tournament berth last year, beating Santa Clara in the first round. ASU faces off against Sam Houston on Nov. 29.

Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco

Arizona State will continue non-conference games with a home game against San Francisco on Dec. 3. In last year’s contest, the No. 25 ranked Sun Devils suffered a 37-point loss on the road to the Dons.

Dec. 6 vs. Southern Methodist

The final non-conference home game will be played on Dec. 6 against Southern Methodist. Arizona State will go for its sixth straight win against the Mustangs in five prior meetings between the two, including the 75-57 victory in Dallas, Texas last season.

Dec. 9 at San Diego

The first away test on the non-conference schedule will come on Dec. 9 when the Sun Devils will play San Diego. The only non-conference true road game will come against the Toreros following a 91-67 win for the Sun Devils last season.

Dec. 16 vs. TCU in Coast to Coast Challenge

A rematch of last year’s round of 32 thriller, the Sun Devils will participate in the US-LMB Coast-to Coast Challenge and take on familiar foe TCU on Dec. 16. Played in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the Coast-to-Coast Challenge will feature six teams including UT Arlington, Air Force, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, TCU and ASU.

NCAA Tournament Rematch



More of the @SunDevilHoops non-conference schedule was revealed today



The Horned Frogs return five players from last year’s team. Although the game will be ASU’s second of three neutral site non-conference games, the purple heavy crowd of Fort Worth will give the Sun Devils a hefty test in a revenge setting for Hurley’s squad.

Dec. 20 vs Northwestern in Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series

Played in the Footprint Center, the 2023 Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series will take place in downtown Phoenix. The Northwestern Wildcats come off a 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance which included a first-round win against Boise State.

Both men’s and women’s basketball programs will face off against one another in the evening sponsored by Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Position Sports.