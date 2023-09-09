ASU Football: What to know ahead of OSU vs ASU

Arizona State (1-0) will host Oklahoma State (1-0) in its second non-conference match at Mountain America Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MST. Kickoff temperature is on pace for highest on record for Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium) at 107 degrees. The previous record was set in 2013.

Oklahoma State is the lone Big 12 opponent on the Sun Devils 2023 schedule, but will be conference rivals when ASU moves to the Big 12 for the 2024 season. OSU is currently opened at a 2.5 favorite over the Devils, with the O/U set 53.5.

Both programs are coming off wins in Week 1, with Arizona State surviving Southern Utah University 24-21. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is looking to continue its undefeated season after a 27-13 victory over Central Arkansas.

The all-time series between the Cowboys and the Sun Devils is knotted at 2-2, with OSU collecting the last win in Stillwater in 2022.

The game will be television on Fox Sports Network and Fubo Live TV.