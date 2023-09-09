ASU Football: Half time report, Devils lead 15-10

Tempe, Ariz. – Arizona State held 15-10 lead at halftime after a competitive first half of football with Oklahoma State at Mountain America Stadium.

Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada’s 65-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger has been the separator in a struggle of offensive rhythm between the two teams. In the first half, Arizona State and Oklahoma State combined for 247 yards through the air, with Rashada completing eight-of-13 passes with the only passing touchdown of first half.

Defensively, junior defensive end B.J. Green has gotten in the backfield twice to disrupt the Cowboy rhythm on offense, producing two of ASU’s three total sacks on the season — all of which have came in the first half.

Dillingham has plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball and began to use them in the first drive of the game with junior running back Cam Skattebo receiving a wildcat snap for a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Following the aforementioned 65-yard strike from Rashada to Badger, an Oklahoma State penalty on the extra point brought the ball to the 2-yard line, setting up another direct snap to Skattebo.

Later in the second quarter, it was junior tight end Jalin Conyers that received a direct snap for a 2-yard gain and a Sun Devil first down. In all, Skattebo received four direct snaps with Conyers receiving one.

The second half came to a close with a five-point Sun Devil lead, their second straight halftime lead to begin the season. In the Southern Utah game, ASU scored three total points during the second half.