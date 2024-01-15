ASU Football: Quarterback Drew Pyne enters transfer portal, returns to Notre Dame to pursue degree

Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal in early December of 2023 and has decided to return to his former school, Notre Dame, in pursuit of his American Studies degree. He told ESPN that he will not play football for the program and focus solely an academics this semester.

Upon graduating this semester with his degree from Notre Dame, Pyne has three years of eligibility due to his injury-plagued season at ASU in 2023. He will have immediate eligibility after earning his degree due to this transfer being an academic one. He told ESPN that he intends to transfer again to a new school to finish out his college football career.

Pyne entered fall camp for the Sun Devils on a promising note, impressing the coaching staff and looked to be in line for the starting role until a hamstring injury in Camp Tontozona halted his progress.

Pyne played in just two games for the Sun Devils making one start against No. 5 ranked USC. In his start against the Trojans, Pyne was 21-36 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Pyne played in 17 games at Notre Dame across three years and was 8-2 in his career as the starting quarterback.