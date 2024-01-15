ASU Football: Offensive tackle Isaia Glass enters transfer portal, commits to Oklahoma State

Junior offensive tackle Isaia Glass has landed in Stillwater, Oklahoma to play for Oklahoma State after he sat out a majority of the year with an injury. He announced via social media his commitment to the Cowboys.

Glory to my Lord and Savior pic.twitter.com/UykuAsahE5 — Isaia Glass (@IsaiaGlass) December 16, 2023

In the first game of the season, Glass injured his right ankle in the Sun Devils 24-21 win over Southern Utah. Glass remained sidelined with the injury but returned to practice in early October and got into two more games for the Sun Devils against No.5 Washington and Washington State.

After Glass did not travel with the team to Salt Lake City, the San Tan Valley native announced his intentions to sit the remaining three games of the year to use his redshirt.

I’ll be red shirting the rest of the year with 2 years left of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/sbc0sebQxV — Isaia Glass (@IsaiaGlass) November 5, 2023

In 2022, Glass started all 12 games as a sophomore at tackle. In his freshman year, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle appeared in six games as a reserve.

Having gone through three different coaches a large overhaul of the football roster, the son of Paul Glass, who played defensive line at Arizona State from 2000-2001, chose to take his talents to the future Big 12 opponent.

The Sun Devils will travel to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma in the upcoming 2024 season.