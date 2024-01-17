ASU Football: ASU lands San Diego State transfer TE Cameron Harpole via transfer portal

San Diego State transfer tight end Cameron Harpole will join Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils in Tempe in 2024, Harpole and the Sun Devils announced on social media.

Adding maroon and gold to the wardrobe



Welcome to the valley @cameronharpole ! #24KGold /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/hqnvyZXwjo — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 20, 2023

Harpole is the second tight end to pledge his commitment to ASU, after Florida State’s Markeston Douglas. Harpole will fill the void of former Sun Devil tight end Jaylin Conyers, who left via the transfer portal for Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end hauled in seven catches for 69 yards, including three receptions for 46 yards in the final game of 2023 versus Fresno State. He spent three seasons playing for the Aztecs, mostly during special teams, but will look to have a larger role in Dillingham’s offense in 2024.