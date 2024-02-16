ASU Baseball: Hear what outfielder Harris Williams had to say during media day

More From House of Sparky
- ASU Basketball: Review of Miracle in McKale, preview of Territorial Cup
- ASU Basketball: Getting to know the enemy, what to expect ahead of rivalry game against No.5 Arizona
- ASU Baseball: What Pitching Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Sam Peraza said before opening day
- ASU Baseball: Hear what right-handed pitcher Thomas Burns had to say during media day
- ASU Baseball: What right-handed pitcher Hunter Omlid had to say during media day
- ASU Baseball: Hear what left-handed pitcher Connor Markl said ahead of the Sun Devils season opener
Loading comments...