ASU Basketball: Getting to know the enemy, what to expect ahead of rivalry game against No.5 Arizona

Rivarly games are always fun, right? As the Sun Devils travel south to Wildcat country, we asked our sister site, AZ Desert Swarm, to break own the Arizona Men’s Basketball program and what is special about this years team, how the game will go down and more.

Last year when the Sun Devils made the trip to McKale Center, they snuck away with a 70-foot game winner, catapulting them into the NCAA Tournament. This year is a little different. Arizona State begun 4-0 and holding a share of first in conference play before sliding down the Pac-12 mountain. After dropping five straight and seven of their last eight, the Sun Devils got back two important wins with over Utah and Oregon State.

Now 13-12 and 7-7 in the Pac-12, Arizona State will need ride its momentum to pull off an upset over the No.5 ranked Wildcats at home, where they have yet to be beaten.

1. Arizona Men’s program hasn’t made the Final Four since 2001, despite having been ranked top-seed in their region in years past. Does this year’s team have a chance to break that spell and if so, what factors could aid in their run.

No doubt the talent is there, as well as all the things you need to go deep in a tournament like balanced scoring, a reliable bench, strong rebounding and (mostly) good defense. But what makes this team different than the previous two, and even beyond that, is tourney experience.

Keshad Johnson played in the NCAA title game last season with San Diego State, and the year before Caleb Love did the same with North Carolina. Both have been clutch in a lot of key moments this season and will be relied upon heavily in March.

2. The University underwent an overhaul with the Athletic Director. How has the new AD impacted the program? Is it too early to tell? What is the feeling about the new AD around the athletic programs?

Well, the new AD is an interim one, and it’s a placeholder more than anything. Former UA softball coach has stepped in for Dave Heeke, and so far he’s focused on improving communication between different sports’ coaches and his office in regards to dealing with the school’s major budget shortfall.

3. Arizona has one of the most prolific offenses in the country, being top-10 in scoring, assists and rebounds, what must Arizona State do to slow down and make the game close? Who should Arizona State fans and players keep an eye out for?

If ASU can be patient on offense and work the clock Arizona has a tendency to have its defense break down late in possessions and lose a man. The Wildcats also are susceptible to bigs who can shoot from 3.

Arizona actually has more steals this season than ASU, so both teams are going to try and force a lot of turnovers. Avoiding mistakes improves the chance of success.

As for players, all five starters average 9.8 or more per game, with Love getting close to 2,000 for his career. Oumar Ballo has four straight double-doubles and Pelle Larsson is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week.

4. Since assuming his role in 2021, Tommy Lloyd has guided the Wildcats to No. 2 and No. 8 in the AP Polls while earning the 1 and 2 seeds in the last two years tournaments, but makes Lloyd the ideal coach and how does he excel in Tucson? What does he struggle with?

Tommy Lloyd spent 20 years learning under Mark Few, so he’s not like most first-time head coaches. He likes to play fast and with force, as he calls it, pressuring opponents into making bad decisions.

He established himself by finding great international prospects, which he’s continued with at Arizona, and that’s led to a very wide-open style of play that’s big on making simple plays.

But the two NCAA tournament exits, as well as some of the regular-season losses this season and last, have led to some criticism about being too loyal to certain players when they become inconsistent. He also doesn’t go deep on the bench, though this year it’s an 8-man rotation instead of seven.

5. Do the Wildcats maintain their lead in league play and stay perfect at home or does Arizona State somehow find the upset again in McKale? Score prediction?

Arizona just came off a road sweep in the mountains, and its last three road games resulted in the other team suffering their first home loss of the season. And the Wildcats are far better at home, winning all 13 with 12 by double figures and the other after rallying from down 19.

Unless ASU becomes the latest team to go apeshit from 3 this won’t be close. Arizona wins 89-73.