ASU Basketball: Review of Miracle in McKale, preview of Territorial Cup

Just over a year ago Desmond Cambridge Jr. solidified his name into Territorial Cup history.

With 2.9 seconds on the clock and down by two, Cambridge Jr. launched a 60-foot prayer. Time came to a crawl while Wildcat fans anxiously waiting for the ball to bounce off the rim, Sun Devil fans hoping to see the ball fall through the hoop. Then swoosh. Arizona State completed the improbable upset over then-No.7 Arizona in the McKale Center, 89-88.

A lot has changed for Arizona State since that shot, especially its roster. Four out of five starters are no longer Sun Devils; Warren Washington (Texas Tech), DJ Horne (NC State), Devon Cambridge (Texas Tech), and Desmond Cambridge Jr.

Frankie Collins is the only starter who remains.

You can imagine Collins will have to play a much larger role this time around. In his 23 minutes played last year, the junior failed to make a shot from the field. He scored just one point in what was one of his worst performances as a Sun Devil. Collins is ASU’s scoring leader (13.7 PPG), assist leader (3.4 APG), and sits at fourth in the country in steals (2.9 SPG).

He will have a chance to set a new single-season record for steals on Saturday night.

For ASU to have any chance today in Tucson, the guard will have to be more productive offensively and more importantly be a leader in a hostile environment.

Something that will stay the same this time around for Arizona State — desperation. The Sun Devils were 19-9 and 10-7 in league play before traveling south to Tucson in 2023, where they were 12.5 point underdogs. ASU was on the tournament bubble, trying to find a way to dance in March. They likely would not have made the NCAA tournament without that miracle from Cambridge Jr. They needed a signature win to bolster their resume ahead of the upcoming Selection Sunday, and boy did they get one. This time around you can argue that ASU is even more desperate.

Now 18.5 point underdogs, Arizona is 13-12 and 7-7 in the Pac-12, and sitting 3.5 games back of No.5 Arizona 19-5, 10-3 in Pac-12. The Sun Devils have just a one Quad 1 win and sit 123 in the NET rankings. Bobby Hurley’s squad has looked exhausted mentally and physically during the eight-game slump, but after stealing back-to-back wins over Utah and Oregon State, a win in McKale would not only improve ASU’s record, it’s tone and direction of the program for the remainder of the season.

Arizona will be looking to get to right its wrongs and rid the sour taste of last years prayer (or lack thereof if you’re a Wildcat) from its mouth. The Wildcats have seven Quad 1 wins in 2024 and are ranked top-10 in every offensive category. They hit you in a variety of different ways with the unique skillsets each of their players possess. Caleb Love, the transfer from North Carolina, has the ability to score the basketball in waves from all three levels. Oumar Ballo is one of the most physical and talented big man in the country.

The Sun Devils are walking into a lion’s cave, but this isn’t anything new for Hurley or his program.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MST at the McKale Center in Tucson.