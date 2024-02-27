ASU Football: Kriston Guerra named Director of On-Campus Recruiting for ASU Football

Kriston Guerra has been tagged as the new Director of On-Campus Recruiting for Arizona State football, according to her social media. Guerra previously assumed the same role with Army West Point during the 2023 season, and will now be making her way to Tempe as second-year coach Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State braces for the move to the Big 12 conference.

Prior to working under Jeff Monken’s program in New York, Guerra worked part-time in operations and football recruiting for the University of North Carolina and with Texas as the senior assistant of recruiting operations.

She attended the Mount Olive in North Carolina, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in sports management, an MBA in business administration and also played women’s lacrosse (2015-19).