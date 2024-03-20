ASU Basketball: Bobby Hurley inks two-year extension through 2025-26 season

Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley has officially signed his two-year contract, keeping him with the program through the 2025-26 season while navigating the Big 12 conference.

Hurley and ASU agreed on an extension on March 21, 2023, shortly after ASU made the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a first-four win over Nevada but was later knocked out by TCU on a last-second shot in the round of 64.

Hurley was in line to receive a $200,00 bump from his $2.6 million base salary, starting on July 1, 2023, per The Athletics report. The extension was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents in April 2023, which included a $2 million buyout should Hurley leave before the end of his deal.

However, it took a year for Hurley to rubber-stamp the contract due to the departure from the Pac-12 and the resignation of former athletic director Ray Anderson.

Since the 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance, Hurley and the Sun Devils endured a rocky 2024 season, going 14-18 overall and 8-12 in league play. It ended with a historic loss to Utah in the opening round of the final Pac-12 Tournament and failing to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After nine seasons in Tempe, Hurley is 155-131.