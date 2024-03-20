ASU Basketball: Jamiya Neal to enter transfer portal

Arizona State University junior guard Jamiya Neal has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 guard from Toledo, Ohio, entered his name last season before returning to Tempe for his third season in the 2023-24 season. Neal has played 89 career games in maroon and gold and started in 27 games this season for head coach Bobby Hurley.

ASU along with all my teammates I’ve had through the years will always have a special place in my heart. I am very appreciative of Coach Hurley for ALWAYS believing in me from day 1 pic.twitter.com/zsp9A8EsqL — Jamiya Neal (@jamiyaneal_) March 20, 2024

A key factor for the Sun Devils, both offensively and defensively, Neal was paired alongside sophomore guard Frankie Collins this season, offering length and off-the-dribble shot creation. Neal averaged 11.2 points per game and shot 42 percent from the field in his junior season. He also tallied 1.8 assists per game and collected 5.5 rebounds a game this year.

In his first two years, Neal came off the bench as an impactful defender and agile, larger guard for the Devils. During his first two seasons, Neal saw only one start but logged over 400 minutes in each season.

“I look forward to finding a new opportunity, but Arizona State will always be home,” Neal said via social media.