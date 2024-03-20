ASU Basketball: Braelon Green to enter transfer portal

Arizona State freshman guard Braelon Green has entered his name into the transfer portal, as was first reported by Travis Branham of 247sports.com on Tuesday. Green joins guard Jamiya Neal as the first two transfers to hit the market after Arizona State finished the year with a 14-18 record overall, 8-12 in league play.

Arizona State freshman Braelon Green (@BraelonGreen1) has submitted the paperwork to enter the transfer portal, he tells @247SportsPortal.



Ranked No. 156 in the @247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2023 Class.https://t.co/BGvzqDn6tD — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 20, 2024

Green, a freshman from Southfield, Michigan, played one season at ASU and primarily came off the bench for head coach Bobby Hurley. Green averaged 0.9 points, 0.4 assists, and 0.8 rebounds per game in his freshman year. He logged 122 minutes as a depth option for a guard-heavy Sun Devil team this season.

Coming out of high school, Green was tabbed as the No. 65 overall recruit by Rivals, No. 127 recruit by 247 Sports, and the No. 114 recruit by On3. ESPN had Green as the No. 21 overall shooting guard in the nation.

Green’s athleticism will fare well, as the quick-moving guard showed his ability to get to the hole and finish with athleticism at the rim.