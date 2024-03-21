ASU Football: Jaden Rashada is reported to miss spring practice with thumb injury

Arizona State redshirt quarterback Jaden Rashada is sidelined for spring ball as he recovers from surgery on the thumb of his throwing hand, as reported by Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com. The injury was designated as non-football related.

Rashada has since had surgery, but he will miss 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills over the course of ASU’s 15 spring practices, as confirmed by coach Kenny Dillingham. He is scheduled to return for practice by the end of April, baring any complications.

During his freshman campaign, Rashada appeared in only three games. He started the season before suffering a knee injury that shelved him for nine weeks before the season finale against No. 15 Arizona. He threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions while completing 53.7 percent of his passes. On the ground, Rashada ran for 23 yards off 14 carries.

Similar to its situation last season, ASU will turn to its bench, which includes veteran Trenton Bourguet, former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt and true freshman Navi Bruzon, who is reigning Gatorade Player of the Year.

Spring practice kicks off Tuesday, March 26.