VIDEO: Arizona State football running backs coach Shaun Aguano on 2024 season

More From House of Sparky
- VIDEO: Arizona State football defensive coordinator Brian Ward speaks on spring ball, 2024 season
- VIDEO: Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham speaks ahead of spring practices
- ASU Football: Jaden Rashada is reported to miss spring practice with thumb injury
- ASU Basketball: Braelon Green to enter transfer portal
- ASU Basketball: Jamiya Neal to enter transfer portal
- ASU Basketball: Bobby Hurley inks two-year extension through 2025-26 season
Loading comments...