ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils land outside hitter Kiylah Presley ahead of 2024 season

Arizona State women’s volleyball will be bolstering the 2024 roster with incoming freshman Kiylah Presley. Hailing from Bishop McNamara High School in Laurel, Maryland, the 6-foot pin hitter will join coach JJ Van Niel and the Sun Devils as they search for another successful season.

“The first thing that jumped out at us when we watched Kiylah was her overall athleticism,” Niel said. ”She plays the game high above the net and will add a different kind of physicality to our team.”

Presley earned numerous honors her senior year at Bishop McNamara, highlighted by her Under Armour All-American nod. She also earned First Team All-Conference three times, Honorable Mention All-Met and Second Team All-Met.

She was named MaxPreps Player of the Match six times during her junior season, including MaxPreps Player of the Year. During her senior year, she earned MaxPreps Player of the Match twice.

Through 152 sets played in her high school career, Presley logged 491 kills, 112 blocks and 106 aces. The three-year varsity hitter fired a career-high 60 kills and 3.8 kills per set during her senior campaign.

Her excellence extends off the court as Presley made the Deans list all four years. While she will be pursuing a degree in kinesiology in hopes to becoming a physical therapist. She also aims to play volleyball professionally.

“The other thing that really stood out while getting to know her is her contagious smile and energy,” Niel added. “We look forward to her joining the Sun Devil family soon!”