ASU Golf: Arizona State Men’s Golf respond with Cabo Collegiate win

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — As the masses take the annual trip south for spring break, Arizona State’s men’s golf team has been enjoying the Twin Dolphin Golf Club. Though, the Sun Devils weren’t downing drinks on the sand, but birdies (20 of them to be exact) on the green as they fired an 11-under final round to take the Cabo Collegiate with a vengeance.

Just eight days ago, Arizona State finished 14 out of the 15-team field in the Southern Highlands in Las Vegas, where Matt Thurmond called the shoddy performance “the worst I’ve had ever had as a coach.” He later said “life isn’t what happens to you, it’s how you respond to what happens to you.”

The Sun Devils responded with a convincing nine-stroke victory over the highly-touted 15-team field, firing a team 19-under (276-284-273/833). Three Sun Devils finished top-10, led by Preston Summerhays’ 8-under third place. Josele Ballester and Wenyi Ding each tied for tenth at 3-under.

Perhaps with a new fire under them, the Sun Devils came out hot in the opening round, carding an 8-under 276 behind Michael Mjaaseth and Josele Ballester’s 3-under 68.

Arizona State remained in contention after round two. Mjaaseth struggled to find consistency, only making par five times while logging five birdies, four bogies and a pair of triple-bogies.

Summerhays unwavering play extended, as he rattled off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back-nine.

Arizona State closed its third round with an impressive 11-under. Only two other teams shot below par on Tuesday. Thurmond’s group found itself top-three in par-3 holes, par-4 holes, par-5 holes, pars made, birdies, and eagles.

The Sun Devils proved whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Now fresh off its first team win since the Cypress Point Match Play in October of 2023, Arizona State will travel to Palm City, Florida, for the two-day Valspar Collegiate Invitational.