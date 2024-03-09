ASU Basketball: Jose Perez quits team before season finale, Pac-12 tournament

Arizona State men’s basketball suffered arguably its most devastating loss before tipoff of the season finale against UCLA — guard Jose Perez quit the team.

On Thursday, March 7, Perez scored a team-high 25 points in the loss to USC. On Saturday, March 9, it was reported Perez is no longer with the team, according to Cavan Malayter.

Perez did not take the court ahead of the season finale and left the team due to personal reasons that have not been yet disclosed.

Less than two weeks after upsetting then-No. 21 Washington State, Arizona State guard Jose Perez rode a wave of confidence and optimism regarding his teams ability to compete in the final two games before the Pac-12 Tournament.

“Get those two and then it’s time to play ball,” Perez said after losing to USC. “It’s win or go home time...We gotta go out with pride. Our pride gotta get in the way. We go, win out, get the best seed possible and see the standings, who we match up with. It’s all about matchups in March.”

ASU relied on Perez, who averaged 13.5 points a game, for his crafty ability to score and provide a spark for the offense. Now coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils will be forced to navigate the final Pac-12 Tournament without him.