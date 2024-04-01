ASU Swim and Dive: Bob Bowman leaves for Texas just days after winning National Championship

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State Swim and Dive coach Bob Bowman has left the program for undisclosed reasons and has been named Director of Swimming and Diving, head coach for the University of Texas, with news breaking from the Longhorns X (formerly Twitter) page. His sudden departure comes just two days after leading the Sun Devils to to the programs first-ever National Championship.

Bowman, who spent nine years in Tempe, had built up the ASU swim and dive program from nothing as the program had been cut by the university back in 2008. He guided the program top-5 finishes in the conference in eight of his nine seasons.

The highly acclaimed coach is most notable for coaching Michael Phelps during his Olympic dominance, prior to joining the Sun Devils prior to the 2015-16 season. Last season, he brought home the Pac-12 title as well as finishing runner up in the NCAA championships.

ASU won the national title Saturday with a score of 523.5 points, clearing second place California by 79 points (444.5 points). Bowman earned College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I Coach of the Year Awards.

The National Champions were spearheaded by French swimmer Leon Marchand who has drawn comparisons to Phelps thanks to the records he’s been able to break at such a young age. Marchand set the NCAA records in both the 200 yard breaststroke and the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NCAA championships, beating second place in the 200 by over two seconds.

Those records only begin to scratch the surface of the records Marchand and his Sun Devil teammates were able to shatter under Bowman’s reign at ASU. His swimmers credited Bowman’s relentless work ethic and training demands for their unparalleled success.

Taking over for Bowman will be associate head coach Herbie Behm, a Sun Devil alum and former ASU swimmer. Behm swam for the Sun Devils from 2010-13 before graduating. He then returned as a coach in 2018.

Bowman described Behm as “the brightest young head coach in America” and credited his assistance to the success the program experienced during his tenure.

“He was my trusted partner in building our championship program and he will lead the Sun Devils to many more milestones in the future. I couldn’t be happier for Herbie or for ASU!”