ASU Baseball: Sun Devils crumble in midweek defeat at GCU

PHOENIX — Fresh off being swept by the Pac-12’s premier team in Corvallis, Oregon, Arizona State (15-18, 6-9 Pac-12) let a midweek game slip away against crosstown opponent Grand Canyon (17-15, 9-3 WAC).

The 5-3 loss Tuesday night from Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark evened ASU’s non-conference record to 9-9 as the Devils went for the season sweep of the Lopes. Both sides of the ball hurt with maroon and gold as the offense stranded 12 runners on base, nine of which were in scoring position. Defensively, the Sun Devils committed three errors in the field, leading to three unearned runs.

It has been difficult sledding for Willie Bloomquist’s team, winning five in a row just two weeks ago to losing four in a row.

From the bottom of the first inning, the shaky play began for ASU. Two singles along with an error led to the first Antelope runs of the game with freshman pitcher Cole Carlon getting the start under the lights. Carlon lasted three innings on four hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. Carlon gave up only the one unearned run in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, however, the Sun Devils responded when senior second baseman Kevin Karstetter doubled in sophomore center fielder Isaiah Jackson, which tied the game. Karstetter was 3-for-4 on the night, elevating his season average to .317.

M2 | Welcome back, Kevin.



Karstetter makes his return to the lineup with a big two-out RBI double to tie this thing up.



1-1, early at Brazell Field.



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/vjHn4zbCtH — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) April 10, 2024

In the fifth, freshman designated hitter Brandon Compton singled home a Devil to give them the 2-1 lead.

GCU’s senior left-fielder Tyler Wilson struck for the first time in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run over the ASU bullpen in right field that tied the game at two. It was the second hit of the night and second RBI of the night for Wilson’s 3-for-4, three RBI game.

Later in the sixth, an error let the leadoff man on for GCU to spark the big inning.

Wilson broke the 2-2 tie when he went to right field again, this time for an RBI single to make it 3-2. Two pitches later, junior right-fielder Maxwell Andeel laced a single through the left side to score GCU’s fourth run. An RBI sac-fly later made things 5-2, and the Lopes had taken advantage of the Sun Devil miscue to begin the bottom half of the frame.

Despite having 10 hits in the game, Arizona State couldn’t scratch a timely hit.

A last-ditch effort was made in the top of the eighth by the Sun Devils when they loaded the bases with one out. Sophomore left fielder Kien Vu walked with the bases loaded, keeping the inning going with two outs.

But par for the course was the fly-out to center field that followed to end the threat for the third out, as the Devils frustratingly ran the bases knowing they squandered the opportunity.

Arizona State fell 5-3 in the game that they were in despite lacking execution in the field and at the plate.

The Sun Devils will look to get back on the right track when they host Utah at 6:30 p.m. on Friday from Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Game 2 will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the matinee affair at 1 p.m. on Sunday.